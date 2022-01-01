About this product
Play a little more to your look and add a dash of a cheerful appearance inspired by Purple Tangie with cannabis design. Enjoy superb walks under the sun with lightweight glam slippers made of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) materials for an extra comfortable walk.
Make a comfy statement with these women's slide sandals, which provide you with the perfect sporty, slip-on style, making them the slide sandals you need. These slip-on slippers are water-resistant and offer a roomy fit kind of comfort all day. Made durable and flexible, it gives you more time to enjoy your walk trips every day! Set the trend in the crowd with these slide sandals that comes with a 420 design in gorgeous hues.
Key Features
Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width
Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs
Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion
Washable and Quick to Dry
Fun indoor and outdoor footwear
All-day comfort
Proven Durability
Hyped-up 420-themed design
*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
