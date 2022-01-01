Tickle your imagination with the colors of Sour Grapes Slides. Lightweight, stylish, and durable. This pair of footwear is comfortable and can be worn anywhere you go.



Your post-game routine just got extra comfortable. These men's slides sandals feature comfortable outsoles. A contoured bounce footbed delivers responsive comfort and cushioning. Made from PVC for outstanding cushioning, these slide sandals offer a tremendous underfoot feel for top-quality comfort you'll love to slip on. The cannabis design that matches its unique color swatches makes you rock with your slip-on slippers.



Key Features



Made from skin-friendly material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Comfortable foot journey with 240-295 mm length and 115 mm width

Full weight support with the incredible light weight of 1.76 lbs

Extraordinarily Stylish and trendsetting fashion

Washable and Quick to Dry

Fun indoor and outdoor footwear

All-day comfort

Proven Durability

Hyped-up 420-themed design



*The image may vary on the actual product due to lighting, the device used, and screen resolutions.