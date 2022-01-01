About this product
When you're out camping or doing outdoor activities, your buddies will thank you for carrying this scorch torch lighter. With its glow-in-the-dark feature, you'll get a lot done. This lighter is torch flip and will be your new best friend. It's refillable with butane, lightweight, and robust. This flip torch comes in a variety of text-print patterns, including this amusing "Sorry for being so blunt." Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind work of art.
Key Features:
There's a printed text design that says "Sorry for my bluntness."
A glow in the dark lighter
Has a refillable tank
It is extremely light, weighing only 0.33 pounds.
Budget-friendly
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
