When you're out camping or doing outdoor activities, your buddies will thank you for carrying this scorch torch lighter. With its glow-in-the-dark feature, you'll get a lot done. This lighter is torch flip and will be your new best friend. It's refillable with butane, lightweight, and robust. This flip torch comes in a variety of text-print patterns, including this amusing "Sorry for being so blunt." Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind work of art.



Key Features:



There's a printed text design that says "Sorry for my bluntness."

A glow in the dark lighter

Has a refillable tank

It is extremely light, weighing only 0.33 pounds.

Budget-friendly

