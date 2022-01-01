About this product
Don't forget to bring this glow-in-the-dark custom torch lighter with you if your weekend plans include camping or any other outdoor adventure. This flip top lighter is lightweight, convenient, and durable, with a strong butane-fueled flame that can also be refilled. This torch lighter with the text "Stoner Advisory" printed on it is one of the many designs available. Please act quickly while supplies last.
Key Features:
Has a classic “Stoner Advisory” printed text.
A glow-in-the-dark lighter.
Has a refillable tank.
Is both lightweight and durable.
Affordable and Budget Friendly.
About this brand
AllStuff420
AllStuff420™ is a one-stop online platform made especially for enthusiasts looking for high-fashion 420 merchandise, high-quality smoking accessories, and more!
Visit www.allstuff420.com to know more!
OG Kushies™ is a part of AllStuff420™’s merchandise.
This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find
high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from,
we bring you the best combination of comfort and style!
Shop at www.ogkushies.com and check out your clogs!
Himpy Slides™ is one of the footwear sub-brand of AllStuff420™. This is a sub-brand made for cannabis users to find high-quality cannabis-related footwear at highly competitive prices.
Featuring a wide variety of cannabis designs to choose from, we aim to provide you with the best combination of comfort and style!
Ride the tide at www.himpyslides.com and grab your must-have slides!
