About this product
Treat yourself to a bit of bold, black cherry and get through that to-do list: Cherry Punch is a sativa-heavy hybrid that gives you a much-needed dose of heady euphoria with a slight body high to keep you loose and relaxed while you’re being productive. Enjoy this Cherry Punch during the daylight hours, but be advised - you might want to have some snacks on hand, too.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Cherry, Fruity, Earthy
Effect Profile: Uplifted, Relaxed, Calm
Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and Cherry AK-47
About this strain
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.