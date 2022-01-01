From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



You can’t get a high like this in the fruit section - but it smells pretty close. We rolled up Cherry Punch and the venerable Super Lemon Haze to give you an energizing high that tastes like lemons, cherry, and a hint of candy. Hope you weren’t planning on sleeping anytime soon, because this combo will get you up and keep you moving.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Cherry, Citrus, Candy

Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Creative

Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2 / Super Lemon Haze: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze