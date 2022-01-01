About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
You can’t get a high like this in the fruit section - but it smells pretty close. We rolled up Cherry Punch and the venerable Super Lemon Haze to give you an energizing high that tastes like lemons, cherry, and a hint of candy. Hope you weren’t planning on sleeping anytime soon, because this combo will get you up and keep you moving.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Cherry, Citrus, Candy
Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Creative
Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2 / Super Lemon Haze: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze
You can’t get a high like this in the fruit section - but it smells pretty close. We rolled up Cherry Punch and the venerable Super Lemon Haze to give you an energizing high that tastes like lemons, cherry, and a hint of candy. Hope you weren’t planning on sleeping anytime soon, because this combo will get you up and keep you moving.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Cherry, Citrus, Candy
Effect Profile: Happy, Energetic, Creative
Lineage: Cherry Punch: Cross between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2 / Super Lemon Haze: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.