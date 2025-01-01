"Natural, high-dosed, Almora's collection of Infused Lemonades delivers another naturally flavorful cannabis experience. With three unique flavors to fulfill your every taste bud, each sip offers a delicious taste made using only the finest ingredients. Almora's Lemonades are balanced with absolutely no artificial flavors or sweeteners and combined with 100mg of THC sourced directly from California sun-grown whole flower. Whether you crave the classic, the fruity, or the harmonious blend, Almora's Lemonades offer a naturally better option. Cheers to nature's wonders!



Introducing a harmonious fusion of flavors in our Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea Lemonade. Experience the timeless allure of freshly brewed iced tea intertwined with the invigorating zest of lemonade, now elevated with a touch of premium cannabis extract. This artful infusion offers a gentle and balanced euphoria, guiding you to a state of relaxation and contentment. Whether enjoyed on a sunny afternoon or shared with friends, our Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea Lemonade redefines your beverage experience, adding a touch of blissful sophistication to your moments of leisure.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





read more