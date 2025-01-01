About this product
"Natural, high-dosed, Almora's collection of Infused Lemonades delivers another naturally flavorful cannabis experience. With three unique flavors to fulfill your every taste bud, each sip offers a delicious taste made using only the finest ingredients. Almora's Lemonades are balanced with absolutely no artificial flavors or sweeteners and combined with 100mg of THC sourced directly from California sun-grown whole flower. Whether you crave the classic, the fruity, or the harmonious blend, Almora's Lemonades offer a naturally better option. Cheers to nature's wonders!
Introducing a harmonious fusion of flavors in our Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea Lemonade. Experience the timeless allure of freshly brewed iced tea intertwined with the invigorating zest of lemonade, now elevated with a touch of premium cannabis extract. This artful infusion offers a gentle and balanced euphoria, guiding you to a state of relaxation and contentment. Whether enjoyed on a sunny afternoon or shared with friends, our Cannabis-Infused Iced Tea Lemonade redefines your beverage experience, adding a touch of blissful sophistication to your moments of leisure.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Iced Tea Lemonade - Live Resin Beverage
AlmoraBeverages
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
