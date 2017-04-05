With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains. A crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry

Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush

