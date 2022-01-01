From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Taste some tropical goodness, and transport yourself somewhere carefree and mellow. Papaya Punch is a knockout strain, an indica-heavy hybrid that’s great for winding down and letting your mind after a long day. Tie it together with the happy relaxation of Banana OG, and you’ll be tied to the couch in no time.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Banana, Spice

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Sleepy