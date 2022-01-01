From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Twice the papaya for twice the fruity, sweet, relaxation. We combined Papaya Punch with Papaya for a tropical breeze of relaxed sociability, the ultimate combination for a laid back beach or pool day that ends on the couch or a sunbed in just the right spot. Take a bite, get comfortable, and enjoy.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Fruity, Sweet, Spicy

Effect Profile: Calm, Social, Sleepy

Lineage: Papaya Punch: Cross between Papaya and Purple Punch / Papaya: Cross between Citral #13 and Ice #2