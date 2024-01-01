Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Platinum Purple can throw you for a loop, making you wonder if you’re really enjoying an indica - until the sedative effects really kick in, of course. This is a delicious companion for unwinding after a long day’s work: You’ll get a bit of focus and creative thinking before completely mellowing out and relaxing.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush.

Show more