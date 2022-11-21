With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Platinum Purple can throw you for a loop, making you wonder if you’re really enjoying an indica - until the sedative effects really kick in, of course. This is a delicious companion for unwinding after a long day’s work: You’ll get a bit of focus and creative thinking before completely mellowing out and relaxing.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Grape, Fruity, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush.