Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



Created through a cross of the classic Pineapple Express x AK strains. This bud combines the best of both of its parents for a full-bodied and long-lasting high. The high starts with a slam of cerebral effects that shoot their way through your mind, calming racing thoughts and replacing them with lifted euphoria and an influx of happy creativity.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Tropical, skunk

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Pineapple Express and AK strains

read more