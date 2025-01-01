"Introducing Almora’s Live Resin Delights. Available across three unique flavors, Almora Delights are made with all-natural ingredients delivering a delicious treat that will enhance any occasion. Our handcrafted Delights are always vegan and gluten-free so that everyone can experience their own sweet escape. Each Delight is infused with 10mg of strain-specific live resin extracted directly from sun-grown whole flower. From farm to fingertips, we take great pride in cultivating cannabis the way nature intended so that you can enjoy the perfect harmony of purity and flavor.



This delicious combination of Raspberry and Hibiscus is paired with our strain-specific Super Lemon Haze, creating a delicious and potent Sativa high. While Raspberry and Hibiscus flavors tantalize the senses, effects from Super Lemon Haze energize the mind and body creating the perfect catalyst for any creative venture.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Super Lemon Haze

FLAVOR PROFILE: Raspberries, Hibiscus

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Energetic, Euphoric



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more