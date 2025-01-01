About this product
"Introducing Almora’s Live Resin Delights. Available across three unique flavors, Almora Delights are made with all-natural ingredients delivering a delicious treat that will enhance any occasion. Our handcrafted Delights are always vegan and gluten-free so that everyone can experience their own sweet escape. Each Delight is infused with 10mg of strain-specific live resin extracted directly from sun-grown whole flower. From farm to fingertips, we take great pride in cultivating cannabis the way nature intended so that you can enjoy the perfect harmony of purity and flavor.
This delicious combination of Raspberry and Hibiscus is paired with our strain-specific Super Lemon Haze, creating a delicious and potent Sativa high. While Raspberry and Hibiscus flavors tantalize the senses, effects from Super Lemon Haze energize the mind and body creating the perfect catalyst for any creative venture.
STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE: Super Lemon Haze
FLAVOR PROFILE: Raspberries, Hibiscus
EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Energetic, Euphoric
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Raspberry & Hibiscus Live Resin Gummies (Delights) (Sativa)
AlmoraGummies
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
