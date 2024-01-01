Smackerz PreRoll 14 Pack - 7g (Indica)

by Almora
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.

Smackerz is an Indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Rozay. This strain is named after its sweet and vibrant flavors that bring the best out of your day while creating a heavy feeling of happy relaxation.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Diesel, Pine, Berry
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Euphoric, Hungry
Lineage: Glue x Rozay

About this strain

Smackerz is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue and Rozay. This strain is named after its sweet and vibrant flavors that bring the best out of your day. Smackerz is 31.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Smackerz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Smackerz when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Thunder Canna Strains, Smackerz features flavors like diesel, pine, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Smackerz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Smackerz is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a smooth and uplifting high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Smackerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
