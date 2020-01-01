 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Alpine Extracts
Alpine Extracts

Combining Nature With Science

About Alpine Extracts

Alpine Extracts is an Oregon OLCC licensed recreational processing facility, located in Hood River, Oregon. With more than ten years’ experience performing cannabis extractions, Alpine Extracts consistently provides expertly crafted, clear and stable, de-waxed shatter. Our winterization process provides for an extended shelf life and clarity not achievable with single solvent dewaxing, without compromising flavor.

Solvent

Available in

United States, Oregon