Alpine Extracts
Combining Nature With Science
About Alpine Extracts
Alpine Extracts is an Oregon OLCC licensed recreational processing facility, located in Hood River, Oregon. With more than ten years’ experience performing cannabis extractions, Alpine Extracts consistently provides expertly crafted, clear and stable, de-waxed shatter. Our winterization process provides for an extended shelf life and clarity not achievable with single solvent dewaxing, without compromising flavor.
Available in
United States, Oregon