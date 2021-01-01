About this product

Stemming from popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one powerful sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel stops pain and stress in their tracks while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it perfect for daytime use. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which makes it a perfect choice for seasoned tokers. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.