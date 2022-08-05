Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.



Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.