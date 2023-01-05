About this product
Bubba's Blessing is an Alta Gardens exclusive strain that is a Bubba's OG x Bubba's Gift cross. This Indica dominant strain is well loved among our crew for it's potent smoke, and strong gas flavors.
Alta Gardens' flower is grown organically in native soil using homemade, fermented nutrients on our small, family owned and operated farm in Southern Oregon. Our flower is hand-trimmed, super smelly (some strains over 4% terps!), and always gives a clean, potent high.
Alta Gardens' flower is grown organically in native soil using homemade, fermented nutrients on our small, family owned and operated farm in Southern Oregon. Our flower is hand-trimmed, super smelly (some strains over 4% terps!), and always gives a clean, potent high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alta Gardens
Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
State License(s)
020-1004548614C