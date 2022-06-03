About this product
Galactic Punch marries the best of Space Candy and Alta Garden's exclusive Bubba's Blessing to create a new indica dominant strain with sweet, fruity flavors and aromatic earthiness.
Our Cured Resin BHO is made from sun-grown, full-term cured flower grown in living, volcanic based native soil. Everything we make is single source from our farm only, and is also strain specific, with the exception of a few specially noted batches where we've combined two strains together because we thought the flavors we're too good to pass up!
Our Cured Resin BHO is made from sun-grown, full-term cured flower grown in living, volcanic based native soil. Everything we make is single source from our farm only, and is also strain specific, with the exception of a few specially noted batches where we've combined two strains together because we thought the flavors we're too good to pass up!
About this strain
Galactic Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alta Gardens
Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
State License(s)
020-1004548614C