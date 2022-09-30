About this product
GMO Wizard is an Alta Gardens exclusive strain that is GMO x Blissful Wizard #32 cross. This produces a fun mix of flavor notes of lemon-lime mixed with garlic, and a euphoric effect.
Our Cured Resin BHO is made from sun-grown, full-term cured flower grown in living, volcanic based native soil. Everything we make is single source from our farm only. All of our Cured Resin BHO is also strain specific, with the exception of a few specially noted batches where we've combined two strains together because we thought the flavors we're too good to pass up!
About this brand
Alta Gardens
Alta Gardens is one of Southern Oregon’s finest Sun Grown Cannabis brands. Grown just North of Upper Table Rock, planted directly in the mineral rich, volcanic soil at our family-owned farm in the foothills of Sam’s Valley. The unique growing conditions of our location such as shorter daylight, cooler temperatures, and the volcanic based soil give our herb a unique terroir that cannot be achieved elsewhere.
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.
State License(s)
020-1004548614C