About this product
Alta Gardens' flower is grown organically in native soil using homemade, fermented nutrients on our small, family owned and operated farm in Southern Oregon. Our flower is hand-trimmed, super smelly (some strains over 4% terps!), and always gives a clean, potent high.
About this strain
Raspberry Parfait is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Truffula-tree and Shishkaberry. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Raspberry Parfait is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Parfait effects make them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Parfait when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Raspberry Parfait features an aroma and flavor profile of plum, berries, and violet. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Parfait, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Raspberry Parfait effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Since establishing our garden in 2017, our goal has remained the same: transparent authenticity and potent genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, has taught all we need to help the world get a little higher, and that is what sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house genetics, potent varieties, and clean high, and we can’t wait to share the fruits of our labor with people all over the state.