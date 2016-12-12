Loading…
Logo for the brand Alter Farms

Alter Farms

Elvis

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Elvis is one of our favorite old school clonal varietals dating back to the mid- eighties. DJ Short’s Whitaker Blue is the closest known relative.

Experience: Sativia effect; Circus weed, energizing and fun. The King is the king for a reason.

 Nose: Delightfully sweet with hints of blueberry and mild black pepper.

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene

THC: 21-25% CBD: 0%

Elvis effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
