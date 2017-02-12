About this product

Lineage: (Phylos Certified) Unrelated to any Pineapple Kush or Pineapple Express in the galaxy, it stands alone as Pineapple Thai. Pop a jar and the smell will fill the room.



Experience: Sativa effect; Fast acting, strong and energetic high that lasts for hours.



Nose: The name says it all, fruity and tropcial. Tastes just like it smells.



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophylene, Ocimene, Pinene



THC: 18-23% CBD: 0%