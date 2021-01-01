Alter Farms
Space Monkey
About this product
Experience: Sativa effect; A giggly social high with a euphoric body experience.
Nose: Deep earthy aroma, with clove, black pepper and undertones of hops (strong GG influence)
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol, Limonene
THC: 20-23% CBD: 0
