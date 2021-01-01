Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Alter Farms

Alter Farms

Space Monkey

Product rating:

About this product

Experience: Sativa effect; A giggly social high with a euphoric body experience.

Nose: Deep earthy aroma, with clove, black pepper and undertones of hops (strong GG influence)

Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Bisabolol, Limonene

THC: 20-23% CBD: 0
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!