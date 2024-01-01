1g - Cured Resin - Bubble Spritz

by Altered Alchemy
About this product

The hero of dabs across Oregon

Our cured resin is a staple in shops across the state.

We are known for consistently good product, tons of new flavors, and a lower price than anything in its' class.

About this strain

Bubble Spritz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubblegum Sherb and (Biscotti x Sherb bx). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica, offering a well-balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. Bubble Spritz is celebrated for its sweet and fruity flavors, as well as its uplifting and euphoric effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Bubble Spritz typically boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and well-rounded experience. Leafly customers report that Bubble Spritz effects include feeling happy, creative, and relaxed. This strain is ideal for enhancing mood, sparking creativity, and promoting relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubble Spritz when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa-indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Seed Junky, Bubble Spritz features flavors like sweet berries, bubble gum, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Bubble Spritz typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a delightful and balanced cannabis experience. Bubble Spritz is the strain for those looking to enjoy a sweet and uplifting cannabis journey. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Bubble Spritz, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

