1g - Cured Resin - E85
E85 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake x Project 4516. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. E85 is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us E85 effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose E85 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E85 features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from Grandiflora Genetics, a brand that specializes in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed E85, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.