1g - Cured Resin - Glitter Bomb
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
About this strain
Dank blueberry, grapes, and gas, plus a dazzling look describes Compound Genetics’ 2022 strain Glitter Bomb. Influential grower NorCal IC Mag and Compound crossed Grape Gas #10 to OGKB Blueberry Headband and selected a flawless pheno for 2022. It’s loud, big, blingy, dark, and dramatic-looking, with maximum-THC, indica hybrid effects that’ll sit you down and stoke up some hunger. Watch out for all of Compound’s Grape Gas crosses including GastroPop—they’ve tapped into a gusher.
