1g - FECO - Emergency

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC —CBD —
Fully Edible Cannabis Oil - Made from fresh frozen live resin single source true to strain cannabis grown by us at Altered Alchemy. This product is full spectrum, high quality, and delivers a massive amount of cannabinoids for a very low price.

Emergen-C is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Push Pop and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Emergen-C is a citrus powerhouse that smells like a freshly opened orange juice bottle. It has a dense, sticky structure and a diverse range of terpenes that will lift your mood and spark creativity for an aromatic and productive smoke session. Emergen-C is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Emergen-C effects include feeling aroused, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Emergen-C when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and the Minntz, Emergen-C features flavors like sweet, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Emergen-C typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Emergen-C is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Emergen-C, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
