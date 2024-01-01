1g - Live Resin - Acai Gelato

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

We grow premium cannabis, freeze it at negative 30 degrees immediately after being harvested, and extract it with the cleanest methods available, to provide a top tier Live Resin that can stand on it’s own next to any other live resin, regardless of the fact that other companies with oil of this quality charge consumers double if not triple the price.

About this strain

Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet; it’s a gorgeous, deep purple plant dripping with trichomes. The effects of Acai Berry Gelato are believed to be energetic and focusing. Reviewers on Leafly say Acai Berry Gelato makes them feel happy, talkative, and uplifted. Acai Berry Gelato has as much as 32% THC. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a nose that is earthy, tropical citrus, and flavors of sweet cream and berries. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of ADHD. The original breeder of Acai Berry Gelato is Sherbinski.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
Shop products
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
Notice a problem?Report this item