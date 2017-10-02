1g - Live Resin + Distillate Cartridge - Sunset Sherb

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

Sherbert, also known as "Sherbet", "Sherbert OG", "Sunset Sherbet", and "Sunset Sherbert" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Pink Panties. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind. Sherbet boasts a THC level of 18% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The high potency of Sherbert makes it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, and mood disorders. This strain features a sweet, dessert-like flavor profile with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and candy. The average price per gram of Sherbert is $20, but may vary based on your location. According to growers, Sherbert flowers into oblong fluffy nugs with rich trichome coverage and dark amber hairs throughout light and dark green foliage. This strain was originally bred by Mr. Sherbinski, who bred Sherbert intentionally to inherit the genetic lineage of its parent strain Girl Scout Cookies.

About this brand

Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

License(s)

  • OR, US: 030-1008311722F
