E85 Indica 1g

by Altered Alchemy
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

This 1g cartridge is 60% high THC distillate / 40% single source true to strain live resin terpenes. Our cartridges are the perfect blend of strength and true live resin cannabis flavor.

About this strain

E85 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. E85 has a fruity and dessert-like aroma and taste that are truly pleasing to the senses. E85 is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us E85 effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose E85 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by Grandiflora Genetics, E85 features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from Grandiflora Genetics, a brand that specializes in exotic and rare genetics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed E85, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Altered Alchemy
Altered Alchemy
A truly local Oregon company, Altered Alchemy has one goal; get consumers the highest quality products for the lowest price possible.

We make a variety of products including: cured resin dabs, live resin dabs, diamonds n sauce, live resin FECO (RSO), cartridges, and more coming soon!

At our farms our plants get cared for as if we were making top shelf flower. That's not common when growing for extraction. That's why our nose, our flavor, our strength, and effect are on another level!

You will not find a higher quality for the price. We really are the perfect balance of bang for your buck. That's why we say "Altered Alchemy is BY the people, and FOR the people!"

