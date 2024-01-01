Logo for the brand Alternative Remedies

THC lotions, creams, & patches

5 products
Product image for Pain Roll-On 21mg
Balms
Pain Roll-On 21mg
by Alternative Remedies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pain Roll On Sample 1ml
Balms
Pain Roll On Sample 1ml
by Alternative Remedies
THC 2%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pain Roll On 10ml
Balms
Pain Roll On 10ml
by Alternative Remedies
THC 57.3%
CBD 42.7%
Product image for Pain Spray 1g
Sprays
Pain Spray 1g
by Alternative Remedies
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Personal Lubricant 500mg
Lubricants & Oils
Personal Lubricant 500mg
by Alternative Remedies
THC 85%
CBD 32%