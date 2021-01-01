About this product

Our Everything Latte is the perfect upgrade to your morning routine. We start with direct trade coffee from Colombia that we cold brew for maximum coffee flavor and the added benefit of 70% less acidity than a hot coffee. We then use an organic oat milk with no palm oils. We pack it full of 8 adaptogens - 30 mg of hemp derived cbd, turmeric, reishi chaga, lion's mane, cordyceps, cocoa powder, and cinnamon. Finally, we naturally sweeten it with an organic, blue agave that is low glycemic. The resulting mix is a delicious latte with all the functional ingredients you need to start your day. All natural ingredients, dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, vegan, and no BS.