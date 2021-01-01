Porcelain Bowl
About this product
Porcelain ware for the elevated home.
Lily Fein makes coiled and pinched vessels, creating a visual language with curves and twists that speak about what it means to touch.
Every piece is made to order by hand in the United States and will approximate but not replicate those pictured above. 4 weeks lead time. No returns accepted.
Bowl: 4" x 4" x 3"
