About this product
The "Adult Gummy" formulated Fruit Puree
1:1 (10mg CBD/10mg THC)
20mg per gummy
200 mg package
About this brand
Altus / Lucky Sweets
Founded in 2014, Altus and Lucky Sweets produce personalized cannabis edibles with the most consistent cannabis infused tablets, gummies, mints and tarts, formulated for specific ailments and lifestyle needs.
State License(s)
404R-00019