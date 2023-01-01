We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.



"A beautiful profile of sweet, buttery, lemon dessert accompanied by comforting effects.



Genetics: Cookies N Cream x Dosido



Flavors: Sweet dough, butter, lemon



Effects: Mood elevation, creativity, pain relief



Terpenes: d-limonene, linalool, β-caryophyllene"

Show more