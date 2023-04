Rolled exclusively with whole flower and ready to smoke, our Pre-Rolls are a convenient way to take your favorite AMAZE strain on your next adventure.



Available in single and 5-packs, every pre-roll contains 0.5g of premium flower.



"A combination of savory and wholesome notes tease the palate. Garlic, butter, and a hint of umami lead to an intricate blend of lingering flavors.



Genetics: GMO x Double Burger



Flavors: Savory, garlic butter, gas



Effects: Stress relief, mood elevation, relaxation



Terpenes: β-caryophyllene, d-limonene, nerolidol 2"

