We craft our live rosin with nothing but ice, water, heat and pressure to create a truly clean and flavorful product. To preserve the delicate flavors and aromas, we freezing the flowers immediately after harvest. The buds are then artisanally processed into a terpene-rich bubble hash and pressed at low temperatures, resulting in an ultra-pure, solventless live rosin which captures the true essence of our beloved genetics.



"A hashy blend of sweet dough and dairy with a hint of grape combine into a relaxing, sedating experience.



Genetics: Cookies N Cream x Wedding Crasher



Flavors: Sweet dough, fermented dairy, grape



Effects: Relaxation, pain relief, mood elevation



Terpenes: d-Limonene, β-caryophyllene, α-pinene"

