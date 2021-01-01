About this product

Guaranteed Bacterial Analysis: Rhodopseudomonas palustris 1,000,000 cfu/mL

Bacillus amyloliquefaciens 10,000,000 cfu/mL

Bacillus licheniformis 1,000,000 cfu/mL

Fertilizer Analysis: No NPK; fertilizer analysis of 0-0-0

pH: 6.5-8.0

Specific Gravity: 1.04 approximately

Particle Size: 100% through 100 micron/140 mesh

Appearance: Brown/Black liquid

Odor: Pungent and distinctive earthy odor

Packaging: Plastic 1 gallon bottles, 5 gallon totes, 30 gallon &

55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes (mini-bulks)

Storage/handling: Shake/agitate before use. Re-cap as soon as

possible. Store between 32°F/0°C and 110°F/43°C.

When used in soil, aquaponics, and hydroponics, Rhiza Nova directly impacts plant vigor and performance by:

 Improving nutrient uptake

 Improving plant photosynthesis

 Improving root and shoot growth

 Fortifying plant natural defense systems

 Promoting water production and retention



Rhiza Nova also controls algae in aquaponics applications and in side-by-side tests using Red Nile Talapia the NIH has determined that Rhiza Nova helps increase fish weight by 40% over the control group while also promoting health and vigor by boosting natural immunity and disease resistance.