Logo for the brand Ameret

Ameret

Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield

About this product

Guaranteed Bacterial Analysis: Rhodopseudomonas palustris 1,000,000 cfu/mL
Bacillus amyloliquefaciens 10,000,000 cfu/mL
Bacillus licheniformis 1,000,000 cfu/mL
Fertilizer Analysis: No NPK; fertilizer analysis of 0-0-0
pH: 6.5-8.0
Specific Gravity: 1.04 approximately
Particle Size: 100% through 100 micron/140 mesh
Appearance: Brown/Black liquid
Odor: Pungent and distinctive earthy odor
Packaging: Plastic 1 gallon bottles, 5 gallon totes, 30 gallon &
55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes (mini-bulks)
Storage/handling: Shake/agitate before use. Re-cap as soon as
possible. Store between 32°F/0°C and 110°F/43°C.
When used in soil, aquaponics, and hydroponics, Rhiza Nova directly impacts plant vigor and performance by:
 Improving nutrient uptake
 Improving plant photosynthesis
 Improving root and shoot growth
 Fortifying plant natural defense systems
 Promoting water production and retention

Rhiza Nova also controls algae in aquaponics applications and in side-by-side tests using Red Nile Talapia the NIH has determined that Rhiza Nova helps increase fish weight by 40% over the control group while also promoting health and vigor by boosting natural immunity and disease resistance.
