Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
Guaranteed Bacterial Analysis: Rhodopseudomonas palustris 1,000,000 cfu/mL
Bacillus amyloliquefaciens 10,000,000 cfu/mL
Bacillus licheniformis 1,000,000 cfu/mL
Fertilizer Analysis: No NPK; fertilizer analysis of 0-0-0
pH: 6.5-8.0
Specific Gravity: 1.04 approximately
Particle Size: 100% through 100 micron/140 mesh
Appearance: Brown/Black liquid
Odor: Pungent and distinctive earthy odor
Packaging: Plastic 1 gallon bottles, 5 gallon totes, 30 gallon &
55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes (mini-bulks)
Storage/handling: Shake/agitate before use. Re-cap as soon as
possible. Store between 32°F/0°C and 110°F/43°C.
When used in soil, aquaponics, and hydroponics, Rhiza Nova directly impacts plant vigor and performance by:
Improving nutrient uptake
Improving plant photosynthesis
Improving root and shoot growth
Fortifying plant natural defense systems
Promoting water production and retention
Rhiza Nova also controls algae in aquaponics applications and in side-by-side tests using Red Nile Talapia the NIH has determined that Rhiza Nova helps increase fish weight by 40% over the control group while also promoting health and vigor by boosting natural immunity and disease resistance.
