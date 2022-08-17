We slow cook our caramels carefully in small batches to produce smooth creamy melt in your mouth candies. Sprinkle with crunchy Maldon sea salt to bring you back from the too-sweet-edge and you're on cloud nine. Our hand wrapped caramels contain 10 mg THC each and are individually packaged so they are always ready for a sweet trip. Or, try our favorite - stir into hot coffee to start your day off right.