Logo for the brand American Indican

American Indican

THC-free CBD-rich Gummys

About this product

The potency of American Indican's full-spectrum, plant-derived, active CBD-rich gummy is known to tame muscle aches, menstral cramps, arthritis, migraines, and numerous other muscular ailments with organic relaxation. Each gummy is fortified with 10mg of organically grown, active CBD-rich hemp oil (in CBD, CBG, CBN, & CBC), and they do not contain THC, metals, solvents, or pesticides. Each package includes five 10mg gummys totaling 50mg of active, therapeutic CBD goodness that you can taste!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!