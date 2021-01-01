About this product

The potency of American Indican's full-spectrum, plant-derived, active CBD-rich gummy is known to tame muscle aches, menstral cramps, arthritis, migraines, and numerous other muscular ailments with organic relaxation. Each gummy is fortified with 10mg of organically grown, active CBD-rich hemp oil (in CBD, CBG, CBN, & CBC), and they do not contain THC, metals, solvents, or pesticides. Each package includes five 10mg gummys totaling 50mg of active, therapeutic CBD goodness that you can taste!