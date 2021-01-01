About this product

Our proprietary tinctures are pharmacist formulated using organic ingredients and dynamic, cannabis-derived terpene profiles. Each of our three proprietary tinctures are formulated using only three organic ingredients: plant-derived, organically grown CBD-rich hemp oil, organic terpenes, and coconut oil (MCT). Available in three distinct formulations each in 30mL bottles: BlueberryOG for anti-anxiety, G’Daddy Purps for insomnia, and TahoeOG for muscle relief. Each of these formulas are available in three strengths – 250mg, 500mg, and 750mg. None of our tinctures contain THC, GMOs, pesticides, metals, solvents, or emulsifiers.