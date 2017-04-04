Black Ice 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

by AmeriCanna®
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Black Ice 2X Infused Pre-Roll - Six Pack

About this product

36+% THC
Sun Grown Flower
Solventless Rosin
Solventless Golden Kief

AmeriCanna's 6 packs come with SIX fully loaded 1 gram pre-rolls crafted by hand, in house, using only California’s best sun grown flower cultivated by our trusted partners a cross the Gold’n State - infused with solventless rosin and keif, featuring an anti-clog crutch so can savor every last draw without the burn.

About this strain

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

Logo for the brand AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
