KTK 3.5g Premium Indoor Flower

by AmeriCanna®
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

AmeriCanna is keeping it sustainable from seed to smoke with premium indoor flower grown and cultivated in facilities powered by green energy 99.9% independent from the power grid and packed into 100% biodegradable packaging for an eco-friendly smoke sesh every time.

About this strain

Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Tangie Kush is a cross between Tangie and Kosher Kush designed to bring forward a smooth, tangy citrus flavor and bump up the potency for more advanced smokers. The strain does exactly that by leaving consumers feeling super buzzed with a strong body high that may bring you out of any mental or physical funk. Kosher Tangie Kush is a must try for any consumers who feel Tangie is a bit lacking in potency.

 

About this brand

AmeriCanna®
AmeriCanna [Ameri-Cann-Uh] is built on passion, integrity, refined manufacturing efficiencies, long-standing relationships with key suppliers throughout California and of course our dedicated team. Without them, we would not be where we are today.

The AmeriCanna Pledge:
Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.

We pledge to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by donating a portion of every single sale to a growing number of charitable organizations that we support.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003480
