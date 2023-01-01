AmGrowS Root Zone Air Prune Fabric Pot, 10 Gallon

Our Root Zone premium fabric pots are constructed from the highest-quality material for providing excellent airflow and support!



These pots are made with 260-gram weight fabric material for great durability at an economical price. These pots are machine washable and will continue to provide a perfect blend of oxygen and drainage for multiple seasons! This fabric provides great support while allowing air to travel into the root system resulting in vigorous growth. They feature breathable fabric allowing for faster plant growth through better access to oxygen. Air-flow prunes the root structure for a noticeably healthier and happier plant. They also will not trap water, which can help prevent overwatering of plants.



Our fabric grow bags are made of breathable material to encourage root pruning. Standard non-porous pots cause your roots to circle around the pot eventually suffocating itself. Root pruning encourages your roots to grow out to the edges of the pots where they self-prune themselves. The leads to a strong and healthy root system.



You can also use any of our grow bags for soil or hydroponic applications both outdoors and indoors.



Features



Made with the highest quality fabric with a density of 260 gsm

Fabric pots allow your roots to breath creating a healthier root system

Decreased risk of transplant shock from improve root structure

Attached handles to make for easy transportation

Double stitched seams add strength and helps the pot stand up on it’s own making them easy to fill with soil

Machine washable for multiple seasons of use

Versatile, perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardens

Provides superior water drainage and oxygen to the roots

Use our fabric pots with any grow media including soil, coco, clay pebbles, grow rocks, rockwool cubes, sure to grow and more!



Top Stitch Design



The top stitching of each Root Zone increases overall strength while helping the pot hold itself up, which makes filling the pot with grow media much easier, especially when working alone.



Interior Stitching



Double stitched interior helps keep the Root Zone strong season after season. This added strength ensures the pot will not sag when filled with soil.



Strong & Breathable



The bottom of each Root Zone features a strong black fabric with double stitched seams that will not break down even when submerged in water.

Show more