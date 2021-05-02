As the lighting solution for the world’s largest vertical operations, the AM-X-Series offers easy set up and space-saving design for full-cycle cultivation.



The AmGrowS AM-X-Series indoor grow light offer incredible value in the commercial and residential indoor grow market. Designed specifically for vegetative and flower cycles that require high umol performances. The AM-X-Series can be used in the vertical farm, home grow, and indoor grow tent.



The AM-X-Series is a 3,500k + 660nm Full spectrum high end LED light for commercial and homegrown horticulture cultivation. It is perfect to use for plant’s full cycle growing as 15% blue light is enough for the plants veg stage and 660nm creates the environment for plants to achieve maximum efficiency in photosynthesis.



We recommend our AM-X-Series deployed in environments with CO2 supplementation between 800-1400 ppm in reproductive growth stage due to high PPFD level, for maximum potential harvest. These high performance lights come in several configurations so you will get the features you want, nothing more, and nothing less.



Dimming.. Timers.. Bluetooth… and Multi-Sync Technology.



AM-X Series: AM-V240, AM-250, AM-650

