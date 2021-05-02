About this product
Collins Ave effects
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
30% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
