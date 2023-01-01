About this product
Atrium™ By AmGrowS® 4’x4′ Heavy Duty Grow Tent is ready to take your indoor grow to new heights. It’s better than ever now with easy access viewing windows to check on your plants without compromising your sealed grow environment.
Our 4′ x 4′ Grow Tent is the solution to growing on a budget while keeping the quality of your garden in tip top shape. It’s manufactured from quality materials that are built to last. House your entire garden and all of its components in an easy-to-assemble, highly reflective grow tent. Control the mess and maintain a low profile without the need to build a grow room from scratch.
FEATURES:
-100% Light-Proof
-Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing
-Heavy-Duty “Bulletproof” Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors
-Two Side Access Doors
-Easy Access Viewing Window
-Convenient Tool Pouch
-Removable Spill Tray
-Heavy Duty Hanging Bars Hold Over 150 Lbs. of Equipment
-Quick & Easy Assembly – No Tools Required.
-Higher density 1680D canvas prevents light leaks and amplifies light reflectivity.
48” x 48” x 60” | 4 Plant Capacity | Viewing Window | Accessories: Reflective Floor Tray
Available Sizes: 2x4, 4x4, 5x5, 5x10
About this brand
AmGrowS
Knowledge that only comes from experience in the growing industry!
From seed starting supplies to growing medium, fertilizers and everything in between, our selection of growing supplies and accessories will help guarantee that you always have the right equipment for the job. Shop with confidence, knowing that you get decades of combined technical expertise and top-notch customer service along with all your gardening supply needs. From greenhouse professionals, home gardener, or a weekend warrior we have something for everyone at AmGrowS.
