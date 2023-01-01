Gnat-X offers highly selective, effective control of fungus gnat larvae, especially for those growers concerned with worker safety, the environment and resistance management.



FUNGUS GNAT LARVAE DON’T STAND A CHANCE



KEY BENEFITS



Effectively controls fungus gnat larvae

Easy to use

Gnat-X is OMRI-listed for organic production

USE SUMMARY

Apply Gnat-X with adequate water by soil drench to sufficiently wet the soil surface above and under benches where larvae are found. Areas under benches should be treated at high rates as this is one of the primary breeding areas. Reapply as needed. In situations where all life forms (eggs, larvae, pupae and adults) are present, such as with existing infestations, make three (3) weekly applications at the suggested range rate for heavy infestations. Regular follow-up applications using the suggested light infestations rates, will establish a long-term maintenance program.



For best results, apply drenches toward the end of irrigation period.



Gnat-X is a larvicide and will not control adult gnats, therefore, application must be timed for a stage of development when larva are present in the soil.



Fungus gnat larvae generally respond to Gnat-X treatment within 24 hours following applications.



RESTRICTIONS AND PRECAUTIONS

Gnat-X is not known to be phytotoxic to ornamental plant species. However, since all ornamental plant species have not been evaluated, sensitivity to Gnat-X should be checked on several plants prior to wide scale usage.



Important: Gnat-X should not be injected in combinations with fertilizers or fungicides containing copper or chlorine, as this may neutralize the active ingredients. (Chlorine levels in potable water supplies should not present a problem with Gnat-X performance).



DO NOT apply soil drenches to plants under stress or follow applications with excessive amounts of water.

